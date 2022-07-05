Judge brands drug-addict pensioner 'pathetic' after police raid

Following a tip off, officers used a warrant to enter Sidney Smith's terraced property on Park Square, Ossett, on the evening of May 2.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Joe Culley said 65-year-old Smith confessed to officers that the drugs were in his freezer.

They also found £425 cash in a wallet on a coffee table, an air weapon and two set of scales.

Park Square in Ossett.

The Class B drugs weighed 234 grammes, with an estimated street value of £2,340.

During his police interview, Smith said he is addicted to amphetamine, and bought the block from the dark web to feed his and his friends' habits.

He admitted a charge of intending to supply, but as an initial basis of plea said it was "social supply" to his friends with no financial gain.

This was not accepted by the Crown, before Smith admitted there "was an element" of financial gain, which was accepted.

He has 28 convictions for 68 offences dating back to 1971, including multiple thefts and drug-possession charges.

No mitigation was offered after the judge said he would follow the recommendations of a probation report to give him a 12-month community order.

But the judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, took aim at him before allowing to leave court, and said: "It's pathetic at your age.

"I mean really, you are a pensioner and you're in the dock at the crown court.

"I know you have had a long-standing problem with drugs but it's the first time you've been here facing something other than simple possession.