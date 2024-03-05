Knife-point robber jailed after stealing thousands from banks in Wakefield and Ossett

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Jones, 27, of Hoyland Terrace, South Kirkby, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of possession of a Class B drug and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Monday, 4 March) to nine years imprisonment.

The offences took place at Yorkshire Building Society, Kirkgate, Wakefield, on October 26, 2023, and Halifax Bank, Market Place, Ossett, on October 30, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Jones had served the mandatory half of a four-year sentence for robbery and was freed in October last year. But within two weeks he had stolen more than £8,000 from the Yorkshire and the Halifax Building Society.

Jones targeted the Yorkshire Building Societies in Wakefield city centre and Halifax in Ossett.

He was given a new nine-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week. It was heard that the 27-year-old was released on October 20 last year, and on October 26, it was detected that his electronically-monitored tag was not working.

The court heard how Jones had walked into the Yorkshire Building Society on Kirkgate just minutes after it opened, wearing a black face mask.

He approached the female cashier, threw a cloth bag down and said: "Put all the money in there or I will stab you." Prosecutor Philip Standfast said he then brandished the kitchen knife.

He warned her not to press the panic-alarm button as the terrified employee filled up the bag with all the cash in the drawer, which came to £5,000. He grabbed the bag and ran out.

Michael Jones.

CCTV was able to pick up Jones and he was seen making a phone call for a taxi to travel to Leeds. He was recognised from the CCTV by an officer.

They found the clothes from the robbery in a ginnel at the back of his mother's home four days later on October 30. However, on that day, Jones targeted the Halifax in Ossett, walking into the Market Place branch shortly after 11am.

Targeting a cashier, he told her: "Give me all the money on the counter now," while showing her a five or six-inch kitchen knife. She put around £3,000 in his bag, he snatched it then walked out. Again he was recognised on CCTV.

He was arrested that same day at the Redbeck Motel in Wakefield where police found him in possession of £2,140.

He later admitted two counts of robbery, one of possession of a bladed article, one of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He has 24 previous convictions for 69 offences, including dwelling burglaries and the robbery in 2021. Mitigating on his behalf, Matthew Harding said Jones was "candid" about this offending.

He said: "Although he brandished the knife, he had no intention of using it. He has indicated his willingness and desire to break the cycle of offending. His future is not without hope."

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Jones: "You have an appalling criminal record. These were professionally-planned commercial robberies."

After the court case, Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District, said: “Jones has carried out these two armed robberies within days of each other.

"Both times he has threatened a staff member with a knife, causing them considerable alarm and distress. His actions have also caused wider concern for other employees and members of the public present during these incidents.