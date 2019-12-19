Knife threat criminal said he would burn down Wakefield shop

A convicted burglar who said he was going to burn down a Wakefield shop and threatened the shopkeeper's son with a knife has been jailed for 20 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Paul Boryn shouted and swore and brandished a knife as his terrified victim feared he was going to be stabbed.

Paul Boryn

Prosecutor, Louise Pryke said Boryn, 49, of no fixed abode, was carrying a cardboard box containing all his possessions when he walked into the Premier shop on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, at 4pm on November 25.

Boryn asked the shopkeeper for some plastic bags and when he was given the bags Boryn started putting sandwiches from the shop in them.

Miss Pryke said the shopkeeper tried to get the bags back from Boryn and inadvertently knocked Boryn in the mouth.

Boryn refused to leave the shop and the shopkeeper took his cardboard box and placed it outside the shop.

MIss Pryke said Boryn started shouting and swearing and said 'I'm going to burn your shop down.'

Miss Pryke said: "He took a knife from the cardboard box and confronted the son who was at the door.

"He started waving the knife around and said 'you are going to get yours.' He (the son) was very scared.

"He thought he was going to be stabbed and was extremely scared for his family and customers."

Boryn, who has 31 previous convictions for 51 offences, admitted threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Mitigating, Kate Bisset, said Boryn was released last July from a lengthy prison sentence for conspiracy to burgle.

He was out of prison on licence when he committed the latest offence and was recalled to prison until June 2022.

Miss Bisset said Boryn had been sofa surfing, adding: "That was a box of everything he owns, going from place to place. seeking shelter and refuge."

Miss Bissett said Boryn lost four teeth when he was accidentally knocked in the mouth in the shop.

Miss Bisset said: "That is when, being in a very bad place at the time, he decided to wave the knife around."

Recorder Andrew Dallas handed Boryn a 20 month jail sentence.