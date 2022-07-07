Knife-wielding defendant finally ordered to jail

Adam Jordon Wetherall, 24, was given a suspended sentence last year for possessing a kitchen knife in Knottingley and ordered to adhere with a community order.

But after three breaches of the order, the judge's patience finally ran out this week and he ordered Wetherall to jail.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, told him: "You were no doubt told what would happen if you did not comply.

"You've have had two further occasions, and now this is the third.

"You may have your reasons for not complying but I'm afraid we've reached the end of the road."

Wetherall, of Broomhill Square, Knottingley, was handed a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, in June last year for having the knife on Sycamore Avenue in the town.