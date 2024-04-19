Knottingley fly-tipper loses vehicle and fined £1.700 for offences in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Hill, aged 44, of Wedgewood Way, pleaded guilty to the offences at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 16, following investigations by Wakefield Council officers.

Residents reported the initial fly-tipping incident on Pontefract Road in Thorpe Audlin.

Following a test purchase by council officers, they were led to more waste dumped on Waggon Lane in Upton.

The vehicle used in each offence was owned by Mr Hill, who does not have a waste carriers’ licence.

In court, Mr Hill was fined £500 and a victim surcharge of £200. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000 to cover investigation time and legal costs, totalling £1,700.

Wakefield Council were also successful in applying for a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order, with the following terms:

Mr Hill must not:

*Collect, carry, transport or deposit any waste in the course of his or any other business.

*Use any vehicle as a passenger or driver to collect, carry or deposit waste as a business.

*Advertise on social media or any other forms of advertising services to carry and dispose of waste.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth, said: “We are pleased with this result and hope it sends a clear message to anyone thinking about fly-tipping in the Wakefield district – it will not be tolerated, and you stand to lose use of your vehicle and face criminal proceedings.

