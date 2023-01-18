Knottingley foodbank determined to continue helping people after ‘despicable’ burglars raid church
A foodbank based at Knottingley has been ‘turned over’ by thieves who stole food and broke windows.
The Knottingley Foodbank, situated at Ropewalk Methodist Church, was forced to close for a day due to the damage caused but organisers say their main priority is to get back to helping people.
The incident happened overnight on Monday.
Trustee and treasurer Nick Levey said he was determined the break-in would not have an impact on the vital assistance they provide.
He said: “It's disappointing for all of us. We work hard to deliver our services.
"It is hard to take but there isn't a great deal we can do about it and we will continue our work.
"We have a dedicated team in constant contact to make sure we are back and open, we are determined it will have no impact will we serve our community.
“Anyone who needs us should call us in the normal way.
Two windows were broken and some food and toiletries were stolen.
Volunteers were in the process of a stock check to assess how much had gone missing.
Mr Levey said: "There is no money held here and our equipment, scale and packing boxes are nothing of high value.
“We have absolutely no idea why we were targeted.”Coun Girt said: “The foodbank is an essential service for local people in need and to steal from a charity helping to feed families is absolutely despicable.
"I urge anyone with knowledge of whoever has committed this crime to contact the police.”
A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report at 9.50am on Monday (January 16) of a burglary at Ropewalk Methodist Church in Knottingley.
"It was reported that food parcels had been stolen.
"Anyone with information that could help enquiries into this offence is asked to contact police by using 101 Live Chat online or calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230028391.”
In November last year the Trussell Trust, which is affiliated with foodbanks in Normanton, Pontefract and Knottingley, warned it was facing a surge in demand after a drop in donations as Christmas approached.
To donate or support visit knottingley.foodbank.org.uk normanton.foodbank.org.uk, and visit http://pontefract.foodbank.org.uk.