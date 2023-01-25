Knottingley foodbank, at Ropewalk Methodist Church was targeted last weekend when windows were smashed and stock that was there to feed families in need was taken.

Determined volunteers vowed to carry on doing everything they could to continue to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knottingley councillor and foodbank volunteer Pete Girt said: “We can tell from what was taken, and the amounts, that this wasn’t someone stealing because they’re desperate for food, they were stealing to sell it on.

Coun Pete Girt and Amy Oakley from Knottingley Foodbank, which is appealing for donations after much of its stock was stolen in a break in.

"So, if you’re being offered cheap jars of coffee, tubs of Celebrations, bars of chocolate, nappies, tins of beans, shower gels, deodorants etc. think twice before buying them, chances are they’re from the foodbank.

"The foodbank is an essential service for local people in need and to steal from a charity helping to feed families is absolutely despicable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was forced to close for a day due to the damage caused.

The incident happened overnight on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustee and treasurer Nick Levey said he was determined the break-in would not have an impact on the vital assistance they provide.

He said: “It's disappointing for all of us. We work hard to deliver our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is hard to take but there isn't a great deal we can do about it and we will continue our work.

"We have a dedicated team in constant contact to make sure we are back and open, we are determined it will have no impact will we serve our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who needs us should call us in the normal way.”

Two windows were broken and some food and toiletries were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers were in the process of a stock check to assess how much had gone missing.

Mr Levey said: "There is no money held here and our equipment, scale and packing boxes are nothing of high value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have absolutely no idea why we were targeted.”