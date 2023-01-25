Knottingley foodbank vows to continue after it was targeted by thieves who stole donations 'to sell them on'
‘Despicable’ thieves who raided a foodbank stole donations to sell on not and because they were desperately hungry, a councillor believes
Knottingley foodbank, at Ropewalk Methodist Church was targeted last weekend when windows were smashed and stock that was there to feed families in need was taken.
Determined volunteers vowed to carry on doing everything they could to continue to help.
Knottingley councillor and foodbank volunteer Pete Girt said: “We can tell from what was taken, and the amounts, that this wasn’t someone stealing because they’re desperate for food, they were stealing to sell it on.
"So, if you’re being offered cheap jars of coffee, tubs of Celebrations, bars of chocolate, nappies, tins of beans, shower gels, deodorants etc. think twice before buying them, chances are they’re from the foodbank.
"The foodbank is an essential service for local people in need and to steal from a charity helping to feed families is absolutely despicable.”
The charity was forced to close for a day due to the damage caused.
The incident happened overnight on Monday.
Trustee and treasurer Nick Levey said he was determined the break-in would not have an impact on the vital assistance they provide.
He said: “It's disappointing for all of us. We work hard to deliver our services.
"It is hard to take but there isn't a great deal we can do about it and we will continue our work.
"We have a dedicated team in constant contact to make sure we are back and open, we are determined it will have no impact will we serve our community.
“Anyone who needs us should call us in the normal way.”
Two windows were broken and some food and toiletries were stolen.
Volunteers were in the process of a stock check to assess how much had gone missing.
Mr Levey said: "There is no money held here and our equipment, scale and packing boxes are nothing of high value.
“We have absolutely no idea why we were targeted.”
A police spokeswoman said: "Anyone with information that could help enquiries into this offence is asked to contact police by using 101 Live Chat online or calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230028391.”