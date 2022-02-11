Landlady 'raided' cannabis factory at her own property in Wakefield

The woman had been visiting the property on Leeds Road in Outwood to speak with the tenant about gas and electricity certificate queries when she detected the pungent smell of the illegal drug.

The landlady, who did not want to be named said: "I banged on the door but there was no answer, I opened the letterbox and the smell just hit me.

"I tried ringing the police and they said they would investigate, but I thought 'stuff that', so I raided it myself."

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property on Leeds Road was being used as a drugs factory.

She found about 30 cannabis plants in the loft all hanging up to dry and worth thousands of pounds.

The house was full of equipment, including lighting, heating and fans.

The culprits had bypassed the electricity in an attempt to avoid detection and had caused considerable damage to the property, including the chimney and the ceiling where they had installed the equipment to run through the house.

There was very little furniture, just a couch, a TV and table.

Cannabis hung up to dry in the loft.

Bags of soil and leftovers from the crops were found around the house.

Nobody was at the property but agents looking after the site said a Lithuanian man had been staying there.

Electricians were called to make it safe.

The landlady said: "They told me it could have easily blown up. There's a woman with two young children live a few doors down.

The drugs were worth thousands of pounds.

"This is not just about growing illegal drugs, there could have been lives seriously put in danger.

"It was a professional set up, no doubt about it.

"It was all sticky and oily, so it was probably ready to be sold. People just need to be aware."

The police were contacted about the discovery but have so far not replied.

The electricity bypass had left the house in a dangerous situation.