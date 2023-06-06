News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Large emergency response in Wakefield after disturbance leads to man entering river

A large emergency response team visited Wakefield this afternoon following reports of a man entering a river after a disturbance nearby.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

The incident took place on Thornhill Street, earlier this afternoon (June 6).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of an ongoing disturbance involving males in Thornhill Street, Wakefield at 2.25pm today (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and one of the males made off towards the Beck Retail Park and subsequently entered the river.

Officers attended the scene in Wakefield at 2:25pm this afternoon.Officers attended the scene in Wakefield at 2:25pm this afternoon.
Officers attended the scene in Wakefield at 2:25pm this afternoon.
Most Popular

“Fire service assisted with bringing the male to safety and he was detained at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The incident took place on Thornhill Street this afternoon.The incident took place on Thornhill Street this afternoon.
The incident took place on Thornhill Street this afternoon.