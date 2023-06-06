Large emergency response in Wakefield after disturbance leads to man entering river
A large emergency response team visited Wakefield this afternoon following reports of a man entering a river after a disturbance nearby.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST
The incident took place on Thornhill Street, earlier this afternoon (June 6).
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of an ongoing disturbance involving males in Thornhill Street, Wakefield at 2.25pm today (Tuesday).
“Officers attended and one of the males made off towards the Beck Retail Park and subsequently entered the river.
“Fire service assisted with bringing the male to safety and he was detained at the scene.
“Enquiries are continuing.”