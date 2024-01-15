News you can trust since 1852
Large fight breaks out on Westgate in which a PCSO and police officer were assaulted

Four people were arrested after a fight broke out in the city centre on Saturday night.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
Police were called to Westgate at just after 8pm on Saturday, January 13, following a report of a large ongoing fight.

Officers attended and made several arrests at the incident which left a woman with serious facial injuries which needed medical treatment.

Two women aged 22 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

The 28-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and assaulting a PCSO.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer while the second man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All were later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries by Wakefield District CID.