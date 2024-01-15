Large fight breaks out on Westgate in which a PCSO and police officer were assaulted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Westgate at just after 8pm on Saturday, January 13, following a report of a large ongoing fight.
Officers attended and made several arrests at the incident which left a woman with serious facial injuries which needed medical treatment.
Two women aged 22 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
The 28-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and assaulting a PCSO.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer while the second man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of affray.
All were later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries by Wakefield District CID.