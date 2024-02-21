Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sebastian Wojak, aged 34, of Elvey Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Community order varied to include 30 hours unpaid work within 12 months and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Jessica Brady, aged 30, of Highfield Green, Allerton Bywater: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and unpaid work session, and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £69.

Tom McPhail, aged 25, of Wilson Drive, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for malicious communication and two counts of criminal damage, by failing to attend planned office visit and unpaid work without reasonable excuse. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Carl Wood, aged 42, of Pretoria Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to keep In Office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £80.