Latest reports from the courts involving people from the Wakefield district
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sebastian Wojak, aged 34, of Elvey Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Community order varied to include 30 hours unpaid work within 12 months and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.
Jessica Brady, aged 30, of Highfield Green, Allerton Bywater: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and unpaid work session, and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £69.
Tom McPhail, aged 25, of Wilson Drive, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for malicious communication and two counts of criminal damage, by failing to attend planned office visit and unpaid work without reasonable excuse. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.
Carl Wood, aged 42, of Pretoria Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to keep In Office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £80.
Lorraine Heptinstall, aged 42, of Ambler Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £100.