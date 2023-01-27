Latest Wakefield court reports: Criminal behaviour orders, drink driving and ABH
These are the latest reports from Leeds Magistrates’ Court regarding cases from Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract and the surrounding district.
Danny Matthew Cross, aged 32, of Queens Drive, Wakefield: Entered Wakefield city centre in breach of a criminal behaviour order. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Lee Dearden, aged 20, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Assault by beating at Castleford railway station. To pay £150 compensation.
Lewis Turner, aged 21, of Hartley Terrace, Featherstone. Drink driving in a Mercedes Sprinter on Priory Road, Featherstone. Fined £466, £47 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 10 penalty points
Samuel Cadona, aged 26, of Beamshaw Way, Wakefield: Drove a Mercedes while disqualified and without insurance on Leeds Road. Twelve-month community order with 80-hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 13-month driving ban.
Shaun David De Lisle, aged 46, of Market Street, Wakefield: Stole items from a Volkswagen Passat on Cheapside, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £114 victim surcharge.
Kieran Morgan, aged 37, of Derwent Drive, Castleford: Drove a Vauxhall Astra while disqualified from driving and without insurance on Park Crescent, Castleford. Twelve-month community order with 150-hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 30-month driving ban.
Philip Booth, aged 30, of Candle Gardens, Castleford: Actual bodily harm. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, twelve-month restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs.
Kelly Marie Johnson, aged 30, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and £153 victim surcharge.
Wayne Dance, aged 44, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Had contact with two children under the age of 16 while subject to a sexual harm prevention order. Twelve-month community order 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim and £620 costs.
Micheal Neal Thompson, aged 35, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton: Breached the requirements of an activity order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £180.
Dominic Rowe-Quarshie, aged 32, of Firthcliffe Road, Wakefield: Breached the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £583.
John Darroch, aged 30, of Sunroyd Hill, Horbury: Failed to comply with supervision requirements having been released from prison. Fined £80.
Razvan Hussain, aged 44, of Garden House Lane, West Ardsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drug driving: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Ashley Paul Lambert, aged 31, of Burgage Square, Wakefield: Criminal damage. Fined £233, £93 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Dean Matthew Smith, aged 29, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield: Drove a Volkswgaen Golf on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, while disqualifed, without insurance and while banned. Jailed for 14 weeks, 16-month driving ban and £154 victim surcharge.
Liam Howard Baker, aged 28, of Aire Street, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for stealing from a shop. Sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed.
Michael Roy Sant, aged 38, of The Meadow, Normanton: Assault by beating at Greetland All Rounders Rugby Club. Twenty-four-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.