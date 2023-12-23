Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following took place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Stacey Ellis, aged 39, of Priordale Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Charles Stroud, of Leatham Park Road, Featherstone: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Fined £120.

Adam Ford, aged 33, of Station Lane, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for criminal damage to property and assault by beating, by failing to comply with alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, failing to attend appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 24-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jack Slater, of Lamb Inn Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £80.

:Juraj Lakatos, aged 19, of Bradford Road, Wakefield: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge or for criminal damage, racially aggravated behaviour, two counts of assault by beating and being a public nuisance. Order to continue.

Lauren Louise Burton, aged 33, of Chilton Avenue, Castleford: Failed to attend unpaid work sessions and failed to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order varied to include 30 hours unpaid work.

