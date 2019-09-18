Leeds chicken takeaway bosses jailed after £50,000 of cannabis found stashed in freezer

Police found cannabis worth £50,000 hidden in a freezer at a Leeds chicken takeaway business.

Officers made the discovery at Jacks House on Middleton Road, Morley.

Sunhil Gohil was jailed for two years.

A court heard 5.2.kg of the class B drug was found in a chest freezer on April 25, 2017.

At the time of the discovery building work was being carried out at the premises in preparation for the opening of the business.

The two directors of the former company, Sunhil Gohil and Luke Jenkins, were both sent to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Leeds Crown Court heard investigations revealed the cannabis found at the premises had been grown at a house on Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

Luke Jenkins was jailed for 22 months

The property had been let to Jenkins and a third defendant, Ryan Turner.

Mark Brookes, prosecuting, said evidence of a cannabis farm was also found at another property let to Jenkins on Oakwood Lane, Leeds.

A total of 109 dead cannabis plants were found during a search of that property.

Gohil, of Stratheden Road, Wakefield, was jailed for two years.

Jenkins, of Yorkshire Road, Leeds, was jailed for 22 months.

Turner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

He was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Denise Breen-Lawton, for Gohil, said her client now ran a legitimate business.

She said he employed 11 people who would lose their jobs if he was sent to prison.

Oliver Jarvis, for Jenkins, said the offending was not sophisticated.

Mr Jarvis said Jenkins was bound to get caught as he the rented properties in his own name.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, told the defendants: "There has to be a prison sentence."