Leeds Crown Court cases: Castleford man jailed for posting racist social media posts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Lloyd, aged 61 and of St Andrew’s Road in Castleford, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today where he was given a 15-month custodial sentence for posting antisemitic comments.
In April, he had pleaded guilty to publishing posts which were threatening, abusive or insulting and likely to stir up racial hatred.
West Yorkshire Police had identified Lloyd from his name and profile picture.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North-East, said: “The quick response of local officers from West Yorkshire Police is commendable.
“We routinely work together with local policing in order to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those demonstrating racist and disgusting views."
He urged anyone with concerns about any offensive or extremist online material to report it via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism .
Lloyd will serve half his sentence in prison, with the remainder on licence.