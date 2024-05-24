Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Castleford man has been sent to prison for making racist Facebook posts.

Neil Lloyd, aged 61 and of St Andrew’s Road in Castleford, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today where he was given a 15-month custodial sentence for posting antisemitic comments.

In April, he had pleaded guilty to publishing posts which were threatening, abusive or insulting and likely to stir up racial hatred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police had identified Lloyd from his name and profile picture.

He was sentenced today

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North-East, said: “The quick response of local officers from West Yorkshire Police is commendable.

“We routinely work together with local policing in order to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those demonstrating racist and disgusting views."

He urged anyone with concerns about any offensive or extremist online material to report it via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism .