Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Walpole picked up the glass and hurled it at the man’s face in the early hours of morning on January 20 in the Now Serving bar in Wakefield city centre.

CCTV from the Market Street venue was played to Leeds Crown Court showing the moment he launched the glass from close quarters. Prosecutor Rachel Webster said the pair had been out drinking and were talking about the victim’s father who had recently passed away when an argument broke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walpole grabbed the glass, hit it on the table and threw it at the victim’s forehead. He suffered a 1cm cut from the impact. Walpole, of Hopefield Green, Rothwell, admitted ABH.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walpole hurled a glass at his cousin's head in the Now Serving bar in Wakefield. (pic by National World / Google Maps)

The 26-year-old was only spared jail in September last year for allegedly hitting a person with a beer bottle.

Mitigating, Shaun Smith said Walpole had entered an early guilty plea for his latest offence. He said he had been in a “toxic relationship” at the time and had been drinking heavily.

He said that his drinking “was being addressed” thanks to the community-order conditions he received for his previous glass attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Anesh Pema told Walpole: “You are 26 and you have been before this court too many times putting it bluntly. You received a community order for a not-too-dissimilar offence.

"It should have been the greatest wake-up you could have had. It was done in drink at 2am in a busy bar with your grieving cousin. Having disagreed with each other, your response was to stand up and from about a yard away, throw a glass in his face. It could have taken his eye out – both his eyes out.

“I have taken into account your remorse and the changes in your life, but this far passes the custody threshold, but I will draw back from that.”