Leeds PCSO looks set to stand trial over car-theft insurance scam allegation

A PCSO who works in Leeds looks set to stand trial over alleged false reports into the theft of a vehicle.
By Nick Frame
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

Fiona Price, 33, who works for West Yorkshire Police, has been jointly charged alongside Darren Price, 36, with perverting the course of justice. They both appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court this week.

The case relates to Fiona Price’s car being reported stolen in August of last year.

The charge is an indictable-only offence, meaning it cannot be dealt with by the magistrates’ court, with District Judge Richard Clews immediately committing the case to Bradford Crown Court.

Fiona and Darren Price have both been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A not-guilty plea has been entered for Darren Price, while no plea was entered by Fiona Price. The pair, of Bishop Way, Tingley, will now either appear at crown court on July 19 or July 26 with trial dates expected to be fixed.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that Fiona Price has been suspended from duty.