Leeds United close Elland Road after 'security threat' made on social media

Leeds United has been forced to close Elland Road today after police were made aware of a 'threat' to the stadium.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police officers advised that the club's offices, ticket office and club shop should be closed after a threat on social media.

Officers were spotted gathered outside the West Stand in Leeds shortly before the Premier League club issued a brief statement.

A spokesperson said: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”