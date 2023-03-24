Leeds United close Elland Road after 'security threat' made on social media

West Yorkshire Police officers advised that the club's offices, ticket office and club shop should be closed after a threat on social media.

Officers were spotted gathered outside the West Stand in Leeds shortly before the Premier League club issued a brief statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

West Yorkshire Police officers advised that the club's offices, ticket office and club shop should be closed after a threat on social media.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad