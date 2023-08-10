Lofthouse man jailed after subjecting young girl to years of sexual abuse

Daniel Richardson (previously known as Bedford) , 38, of Leeds Road, Lofthouse, was found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court of two charges of indecent assault.

He was sentenced today to six years in prison.

The offences were committed from 2003 onwards for a number of years against one victim.

Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward as an adult to report the horrific offences committed against her as a child.

"This man’s actions have had a significant impact on her childhood and still do now, and I hope his conviction helps her as she continues to try and process this trauma.“Richardson has subjected the victim to years of sexual abuse. He is now rightly behind bars and will have conditions on him following his release.