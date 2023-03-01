Dubbed Britain’s most notorious prisoner, Bronson is due to attend a parole hearing on Monday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 8.

Bronson has spent most of his life in prison and was given a discretionary life term with a minimum of four years in 2000 after taking a teacher hostage.

He was first arrested for committing armed robbery and wounding in 1974 aged 22.

Charles Bronson

He has since held 11 hostages in nine different sieges.

It is believed he is currently being held at high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire but was previously held at HMP Wakefield.

Speaking on the daytime talk show Loose Women this week Coleen Nolan said

She said: “He's never had any remorse or said sorry and I think that's a big thing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Coleen Nolan attends the TV Choice awards 2012 at The Dorchester on September 10, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

"Unless you can own up to what you've done then how can you be let out on parole if you don't acknowledge that what you did was wrong and you're sorry for it.”

The discussion was broadcast following a Channel 4 documentary in which Bronson is filmed talking to his son over video link about hopes for his release.

Fellow Loose Women panellist Janet Street Porter said: “Whether he should be denied or given parole will be tricky. But looking at those clips the one word he doesn't use is sorry. He doesn't express any remorse.”

Panellist Ruth Langford said: “Charles Bronson aside, I believe that people should be allowed to reform. I don't believe prison should be 'lock the door and throw away the key'. I think it should be a place where people are helped if they have problems.”

In the Channel 4 documentary, Bronson: Fit to be free?, the inmate calls his son from his prison cell.

He said he is not the same man he was when he first entered prison.

He said: "I've got a horrible, nasty, vicious, violent past (but) I've never killed anyone, I've never harmed a woman, never harmed a child," he said.

"I'm focused, I'm settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I've never, ever done in (my) life. I'm now anti-crime, anti-violent.”

“I'm coming home, I'm definitely coming home.”

He added he could "taste freedom".

His last attempt at being released via the parole process was rejected.

This was back in 2017 when he was an inmate at Wakefield.

During his first year in prison after he was convicted of armed robbery he attacked other prisoners as well as staff.

In 1975, just a year after his imprisonment, he attacked a prisoner with a glass jug.

In 1994 he took a prison librarian hostage. In ransom, he demanded a helicopter, a cup of tea and an inflatable doll.

If the parole board agrees that there is a low enough level, he could be released from prison.

It would be his first freedom from prison in decades.

Bronson credits his son and art for helping him find his "true self" while in prison.