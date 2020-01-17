Lorry driver attacked by man with screwdriver in row over car parking space in Dewsbury

A lorry driver was attacked by a man with a screwdriver following a row about a car parking space in Dewsbury.

Stephen Brook, 27, of Liversedge, had parked his partner's car in a space in Foundry Street, Dewsbury on Saturday morning as he was helping a friend moving items as part of a shop move at around 11am on Saturday.

He then received a phone call from his partner, whose business details are printed on the back of the car, telling him she had received an abusive phone call from a woman telling her to move the vehicle.

Mr Brook went to investigate when he was confronted by an "abusive" woman in a Nissan Qashqai who shouted at him to move the car.

Mr Brook told the woman not to speak to him or his partner in such an abusive manner, before she threatened him with her partner.

"I got in my car to get away, but she stood in front of it to stop me going anywhere," Mr Brook said.

A lorry driver was attacked by a man with a screwdriver following a row about a car parking space in Dewsbury.

"The next thing I know her partner is there shouting at me.

"I got out of the car and he got really close to me, so I pushed him back and that's when he threw coffee in my face.

"The woman started to attack me and threw my car keys into the alleyway.

"When I went to get them the man came back wielding a screwdriver and lunged at my stomach, thankfully only causing a scratch.

"He then struck me in the face twice while screaming at me telling me he wasn't a fighter, but a murderer."

.A friend of Mr Brook managed to intervene and pull the man away before he could do any more damage and the couple quickly left the scene.

Mr Brook attended hospital to get checked over following the attack, but was not seriously hurt.

"I have a mark on my stomach where the screwdriver was as well as some superficial injuries but thankfully I wasn't seriously injured," he said.

Read more: 'This was no accident': Murder trial jury told how boyfriend lied after girlfriend's body was found at bottom of stairs at her home in Yorkshire

"I dread to think of the damage he could have caused with a screwdriver. If it had been more forceful I could have ended up in intensive care with serious injuries.

"The whole thing has just shocked me to be honest."

Mr Brook said his partner has also had to change her business contact details as she doesn't want the woman calling her again.

The woman in question is described as 5ft 8ins tall with dark brown hair and in her late 30s.

The man is described as is his mid 50s with short brown spiky hair.

The attack was reported to West Yorkshire Police with the force confirming it is investigating what happened.

A spokesman said anyone with information should call 101 and quote the crime reference number 13200017981.