Lottery scratchcard claim after dealer caught with £27,000 at Knottingley home

Dale Garbutt made the spurious claim after officers searched the property on Oakfield Crescent in March 2018 and found the cash sorted into £1,000 bundles.

During interview with police, Garbutt denied having any involvement in drugs and concocted the story after officers pointed out he was making a modest £340 a week as a driver.

While on bail, Garbutt was spotted riding a motorcycle by two officers in December 2020 and was acting suspiciously by constantly turning to look at the police behind him, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Garbutt was dealing in heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, but said money found came from a scratchcard win.

After it was found he had no insurance, they pulled him over. Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said they found more than £7,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine on him separated into deals.

Appearing in court this week, he admitted possession of criminal cash and three counts of dealing Class A drugs.

The court was told the 32-year-old has a previous conviction for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said Garbutt, of Orchard Hill, Castleford accepted it was street dealing and he and his partner had enjoyed a “certain lifestyle”, but had since parted ways.

Judge Christopher Batty told Garbutt: “This was a pretty high quantity of drugs you were in possession of. You are no stranger to the Class A drug scene.”