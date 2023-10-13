News you can trust since 1852
Love rival launched hammer attack in his own Wakefield home

A love rival struck a man to the head with a hammer during a domestic dispute at a Wakefield house.
By Nick Frame
Published 13th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
John Robert Atkinson lashed out with the weapon he grabbed after his wife’s ex husband turned up at his home and a fight ensued. The 53-year-old had been at home on Gargrave Place on the Lupset estate on July 5, 2020, when the victim was called to the house over Atkinson’s alleged behaviour towards the woman.

Prosecutor Adam Walker told Leeds Crown Court that the victim was let into the house by his daughter and found Atkinson in the living room. Words were exchanged then the fight broke out with both men throwing punches.

Atkinson then grabbed the hammer and hit the man on the head. He collapsed, falling to the floor. The police and an ambulance were called to tend the victim who had a “50-pence-size” wound to his head.

Atkinson hit the man with a hammer at his home on Gargrave Place in Lupset. (pic by Google Maps / National World)Atkinson hit the man with a hammer at his home on Gargrave Place in Lupset. (pic by Google Maps / National World)
Atkinson denied any wrongdoing but pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the day his trial was due to start, leading to the lengthy delay in his sentencing. He has relevant previous convictions but they are more than 30 years-old, Mr Walker said.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not jail him. Instead, he gave him a 16-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work. He said: “The full background to this may never be known. It’s right to say blows were exchanged in both directions. It’s also right to say there has been no further offending since this incident.”