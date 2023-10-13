Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Robert Atkinson lashed out with the weapon he grabbed after his wife’s ex husband turned up at his home and a fight ensued. The 53-year-old had been at home on Gargrave Place on the Lupset estate on July 5, 2020, when the victim was called to the house over Atkinson’s alleged behaviour towards the woman.

Prosecutor Adam Walker told Leeds Crown Court that the victim was let into the house by his daughter and found Atkinson in the living room. Words were exchanged then the fight broke out with both men throwing punches.

Atkinson then grabbed the hammer and hit the man on the head. He collapsed, falling to the floor. The police and an ambulance were called to tend the victim who had a “50-pence-size” wound to his head.

Atkinson hit the man with a hammer at his home on Gargrave Place in Lupset. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

Atkinson denied any wrongdoing but pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the day his trial was due to start, leading to the lengthy delay in his sentencing. He has relevant previous convictions but they are more than 30 years-old, Mr Walker said.