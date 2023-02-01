The motorway was closed in both directions for a number of hours yesterday (Tuesday January 31) after the collision near the Wakefield junction 39 at around 10am.

Police say the HGV was travelling in the first lane of the motorway when it slowed down before colliding with the nearside barrier before veering across all southbound lanes and coming to a stop at the central reservation.

The air ambulance was called to the scene but the lorry’s driver, a man in his 60s, was sadly confirmed to have died.

The accident caused long delays on the M1 near Wakefield

It has now been established that two other large goods vehicles at the scene were not involved in the collision.