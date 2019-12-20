‘Malicious’ yob who threw paint over shop front caught on CCTV

A business owner is counting the cost after vandals maliciously threw paint over her shop front in the middle of the night.

Debbie Dalton runs Beautiful Nails Beauty and Tanning Salon in Altofts and was left shocked when she received a call to say the premises on the corner of Lee Brigg and George Street had been targeted.

Debbie Dalton outside her shop which has been vandalised again.

It happened in the early hours of Friday, December 6.

A tin of grey gloss was hurled across the front and then a brick thrown through a side window.

CCTV captured the culprit, who is thought to be left handed by the way he is seen throwing the paint, but he was wearing a hood and mask.

The incident happened almost a year to the day that a similar attack took place in which the shop’s front window was put through.

The culprit was caught on CCTV.

Despite this, owner Debbie is struggling to understand who would target her premises, adding: “We’ve been here 21 years, if we’d just started out and people didn’t want us open I might be able to understand.

“Before all this we’d never had any bother. It’s just heartbreaking.

“It’s definitely malicious and targeted, there’s been no attempt to break in.

“It’s really frightened me and it’s just awful, but all my friends, customers and staff have rallied round and we’ve had a professional cleaning company, Sparkles, in, who have been amazing.

“The police have been doing extra patrols as well.”

Having now beefed up security, Debbie says the experience is making her more determined to carry on.

She said: “They will not get us down, we won’t be throwing the towel in.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information about who was responsible should contact police on 101, giving the crime reference number 13190622932.