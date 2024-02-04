Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Duker's bloodthirsty assault was caught on CCTV outside the Malt Shovel pub in Pontefract, but he continued to claim self defence up until the day he was due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The 41-year-old appeared this week where he admitted a charge of GBH with intent. The court heard that the victim had been in the Cornmarket pub on the evening of January 1, 2022. Duker was caught on camera becoming involved in a scuffle in the doorway with the victim after engaging with a member of the victim's family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then went outside with the man who is spotted falling to the floor with Duker continuing to rain blows down on him with his fists, despite him obviously being knocked out. The man suffered a laceration to his face and a broken nose and eye socket. No reason was given in court as to what sparked the violent confrontation.

Duker, a father-of-six, was arrested that night and accepted being the man in the footage, but said he was protecting himself, a stance he maintained up until his trial.

Mitigating, Richard Canning said Duker, of Box Lane, Pontefract, has no previous convictions and "worked hard for his children" as a lorry driver. He added: "He is a very, very hard-working individual but for those 10 seconds in which he committed an act of madness."

The attack was caught on camera outside the Malt Shovel pub in Pontefract. (pic by Google Maps)

Judge Neil Clark questioned why Duker claimed self defence, given that the footage clearly shows him attacking the vulnerable man as he is laid prone on the floor. He said: "You must have done it out of fear, nobody would have thought that was self defence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad