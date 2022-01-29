Man, 59, in critical condition after crashing his car into a wall near petrol station in Wakefield

A 59-year-old man is in a critical condition after his Ford Fusion collided with a wall near the Gulf petrol station on the A61 Leeds Road in Wakefield last night.

No other vehicles were involved.

The collision took place at about 9.17pm near to the Newton Hill garage when the car struck the property's boundary wall.

Gulf petrol station, Newton Hill

The car had been heading from Newton Hill towards Wakefield when the incident took place.

The driver remains in hospital.