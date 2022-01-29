Man, 59, in critical condition after crashing his car into a wall near petrol station in Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Wakefield.
A 59-year-old man is in a critical condition after his Ford Fusion collided with a wall near the Gulf petrol station on the A61 Leeds Road in Wakefield last night.
No other vehicles were involved.
The collision took place at about 9.17pm near to the Newton Hill garage when the car struck the property's boundary wall.
The car had been heading from Newton Hill towards Wakefield when the incident took place.
Read More
The driver remains in hospital.
Anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police number 1322005115.