Man accused of murdering Jack Kirmond outside Wakefield club dies in prison

Lee David Robinson was being held on remand and due to stand trial over the death of Jack Kirmond outside Sharlston Rovers Amateur Rugby Club in the summer.

Lee David Robinson was being held on remand and due to stand trial over the death of Jack Kirmond outside Sharlston Rovers Amateur Rugby Club in the summer.

A short hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court this week where the case was discontinued after it was confirmed that Robinson, of Fryston Road, Castleford, had died in HMP Leeds on December 11. He had turned 39 that day. No further details of his death were disclosed to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of the defendant and the family of the victim have been notified. Judge Andrew Stubbs KC described it as a “very sad case”.

ack Kirmond died after an incident outside Sharlston Rovers.

Jack Kirmond, who was 33-years-old, suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted outside the rugby club on Weeland Road in the early hours of August 7.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved. He was a former Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers player. An army veteran, he is the younger brother of former Super League player Danny Kirmond, 37, who played for Wakefield Trinity and is now with York City Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police at the time, Jack's heartbroken parents described him as an “amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend”. His brother Danny also paid tribute.

Lee David Robinson made an appearance via video link at Leeds Crown Court at the end of August where he formally pleaded not guilty to the murder, and was held on remand to await trial, which was pencilled in for February next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement this week, West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.15pm on December 11, police were informed of the sudden death of Lee David Robinson, a remand prisoner at HMP Leeds.

“The cause of death was established as not being suspicious and a file has been prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.

Advertisement Hide Ad