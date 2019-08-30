Man appears in court charged with murdering 30-year-old Rebecca Simpson at house in Castleford

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died after being found with serious head injuries in Castleford.

Ricky Knott appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court earlier today over the death of 30-year-old Rebecca Simpson.

Rebecca Simpson died after being found with head injuries at house in Castleford.

Ms Simpson died in hospital on Monday after being found seriously injured at a property on Smawthorne Grove.

Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, did not enter a plea when he appeared before the court for the brief hearing.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where Knott will appear before a judge on Monday morning, September 2.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.