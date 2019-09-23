Man arrested after body found in field in Knottingley

The body of a woman has been found in a field close to Knottingley.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called at 10.55am on Sunday, September 22 by a member of the public who had found the body of a woman in a field.

The incident took place close to the A645 Weeland Road in Knottingley.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed to allow them to deal with the incident. The road reopened at around 6.30pm.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the woman’s death.