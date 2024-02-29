Man arrested after vehicle abandoned on Wakefield train tracks during police pursuit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place yesterday (February 28) morning and led to numerous train delays across the district.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after a vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks at Streethouse following a police pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Shortly before 10:20am yesterday morning the driver of a vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.

A 31-year-old man was arrested close to the scene.

"The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.”

A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody.