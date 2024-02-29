Man arrested after vehicle abandoned on Wakefield train tracks during police pursuit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place yesterday (February 28) morning and led to numerous train delays across the district.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after a vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks at Streethouse following a police pursuit.
"Shortly before 10:20am yesterday morning the driver of a vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.
"The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.”
A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody.
The vehicle was removed from the train tracks by 10:55am and Network Rail was informed.