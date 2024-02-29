News you can trust since 1852
Man arrested after vehicle abandoned on Wakefield train tracks during police pursuit

A man has been arrested after he left his vehicle on train tracks, following a police chase, in Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
The incident took place yesterday (February 28) morning and led to numerous train delays across the district.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after a vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks at Streethouse following a police pursuit.

"Shortly before 10:20am yesterday morning the driver of a vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.

A 31-year-old man was arrested close to the scene.

"The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.”

A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody.

The vehicle was removed from the train tracks by 10:55am and Network Rail was informed.