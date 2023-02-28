Man arrested as police investigate sexual assault against 16-year-old boy in Wakefield
A man has been arrested as police investigate a serious sexual assault against a teenage boy in a Wakefield park.
A 16-year-old boy is reported to have been sexually assaulted in Outwood Park, Wakefield, at around 9pm last night (Monday).
The victim and the suspect are understood to be known to each other, a police spokesperson said.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held in police custody.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy which is reported to have taken place in Outwood Park, Wakefield, at around 9pm last night. The victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody. The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.”