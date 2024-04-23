Man arrested in connection with indecent exposure offences in Wakefield
A man has been arrested in connection with five reports of indecent exposure in Wakefield.
West Yorkshire Police said that between October 2023 and March 2024 there had been reports of five separate offences of indecent exposure at a rural part of Wakefield towards lone women.
On Sunday, April 21, NPT Wakefield Central PCs Gleeson, Pickering, Denton and Smith were tasked with locating a man suspected to have committed these acts.
He was found and arrested at an address in Leeds and is currently in police custody while enquiries continue.