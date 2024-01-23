Man arrested in connection with linked firearms incidents in South Elmsall
A man has been arrested as enquiries continue into three linked firearms incidents in South Elmsall.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with firearms discharges at a property on Langthwaite Lane on January 18 and properties on Trueman Way and Wesley Street on January 21.
He is currently in custody.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are urging anyone with any information about any of these incidents to make contact by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240038362.
There continues to be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance to the wider community.