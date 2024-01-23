News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Man arrested in connection with linked firearms incidents in South Elmsall

A man has been arrested as enquiries continue into three linked firearms incidents in South Elmsall.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with firearms discharges at a property on Langthwaite Lane on January 18 and properties on Trueman Way and Wesley Street on January 21.

He is currently in custody.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are urging anyone with any information about any of these incidents to make contact by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240038362.

There continues to be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance to the wider community.