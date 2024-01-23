Man arrested in connection with linked firearms incidents in South Elmsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with firearms discharges at a property on Langthwaite Lane on January 18 and properties on Trueman Way and Wesley Street on January 21.

He is currently in custody.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are urging anyone with any information about any of these incidents to make contact by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240038362.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...