A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Wakefield.

Police were called at around 2pm on Monday, June 3 to reports of a serious sexual assault in the Outwood area of Wakefield.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing.