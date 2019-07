A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Wakefield this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted on Plumpton Road, Wakefield at 12.07pm today (Thursday, July 18).

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Wakefield this afternoon.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the assault.

An eyewitness said they had heard screaming and believed a car window had been broken.

Several police cars and an ambulance were seen at the site.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that enquiries were ongoing.