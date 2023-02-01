Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following assault in Knottingley
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Knottingley.
An investigation in underway following the attack in Knottingley on Thursday, January 26.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers conducted arrest enquiries at an address in Allerton Bywater in the early hours of Monday morning (January 30) in connection with a serious assault on a man in Knottingley last Thursday, January 26.
“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
"He is currently in custody.”