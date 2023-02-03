Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Knottingley released on bail
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Knottingley has been released on bail.
By Leanne Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are investigating the attack in Knottingley on Thursday, January 26.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at an address in Allerton Bywater in the early hours of Monday morning, January 30, on suspicion of attempt murder and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.