Man assaulted and strangled woman after forcing his way into her Castleford home

Stuart Bellwood, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 30 months in jail at Leeds Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to assault and intentional strangulation.

The offences took place in October 2022 when Bellwood forced entry to the victim's home and assaulted her causing significant injuries.

He was arrested and charged in November 2022.

Detective Constable Craig Magee of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome this outcome and hope the victim can take some comfort in the sentence given to Bellwood for the intrusive and violent nature of these crimes against her.

“We would like to thank the victim for her bravery in reporting these crimes to us so we could seek to get justice on Bellwood for the frightening ordeal that took place.

