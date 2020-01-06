Man attacked with baseball bat during street fight

A man was struck on the head with a baseball bat after he and his friends were approached by a large group of youths in Rothwell.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Wood Lane just after 8pm on Saturday, January 4, to reports of a fight in the street.
The 32-year-old victim had been with friends when the group of youths went over to them.
An argument started, which led to a fight.
A police spokesman said: "The victim was struck to the head with a baseball bat.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut to his head, which was found not to be serious or life threatening."
A police cordon was put in place across the road while officers investigated.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference 13200005893 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
