Man banned from Boots, Sainsburys and Asda following persistent shoplifting
Timothy Norman Newall, aged 30, of Cannon Street, Glasshoughton, Castleford, was given the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on December 11, 2023.
The order prevents Newall from entering Castleford town centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.
He must also not enter Boots on Kirkgate in Wakefield, Sainsburys on Ings Road, Wakefield, Asda on Asdale Road, Wakefield and Sainsburys on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, or remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.
Between the dates of November 30, 2023 and December 9, 2023 he stole over £370 worth of goods including chocolate, meat and gift sets from Sainsburys on Smawthorne Lane, and both Bodycare and Iceland in Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Castleford.
The CBO remains in force until midnight December 10, 2026 and if breached could result in a prison sentence.
Inspector Glen Costello, said: “This action has been taken against Newall after he persistently targeted businesses in the Castleford area.
“He has shown no willingness to change his offending behaviour and now has to abide by the terms and conditions of this Criminal Behaviour Order, which if breached could result in him going to prison.
“It should also serve as a reminder to others that police and partners will always take action against those who blight our neighbourhoods through their criminal actions.
“Anyone who is seen to be breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order can be reported by calling 101, or using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”
Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.
“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”