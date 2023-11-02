A Castleford man has been jailed and issued with a Criminal Behaviour order for persistent shoplifting and an assault on a Police Community Support Officer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitchell John England, 28, of no fixed address, was given a three year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates Court following the incidents in Castleford town centre.

The CBO means he must not enter any retail premises where he has been banned or excluded from within the Wakefield district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are Sainsbury’s store at 30 Smawthorne Lane in Castleford, ASDA at Leeds Road, Castleford or the Co-op Local at The Square, Airedale.

The Criminal Behaviour Order means Mitchell John England must not enter any retail premises where he has been banned or excluded from within the Wakefield District.

He must also leave other shops in the Wakefield district area if asked to by staff.

Inspector Glen Costello, who leads the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “England is a prolific thief who has repeatedly stolen from shops in the Castleford area over the past year.

“Police and partners have made efforts to engage with him to change his offending behaviour, but he has shown no willingness to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is now serving a prison sentence and will be subject to strict conditions upon his release, which could see him returned to custody if he continues to offend.

“Anyone who is seen to be breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order can be reported to police by calling 101, or using the online livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We work jointly with West Yorkshire Police and will take firm action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner.