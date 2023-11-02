Man banned from Castleford Sainsbury's, Asda and Co-op following persistent shoplifting
Mitchell John England, 28, of no fixed address, was given a three year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates Court following the incidents in Castleford town centre.
The CBO means he must not enter any retail premises where he has been banned or excluded from within the Wakefield district.
These are Sainsbury’s store at 30 Smawthorne Lane in Castleford, ASDA at Leeds Road, Castleford or the Co-op Local at The Square, Airedale.
He must also leave other shops in the Wakefield district area if asked to by staff.
Inspector Glen Costello, who leads the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “England is a prolific thief who has repeatedly stolen from shops in the Castleford area over the past year.
“Police and partners have made efforts to engage with him to change his offending behaviour, but he has shown no willingness to do so.
“He is now serving a prison sentence and will be subject to strict conditions upon his release, which could see him returned to custody if he continues to offend.
“Anyone who is seen to be breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order can be reported to police by calling 101, or using the online livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”
Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We work jointly with West Yorkshire Police and will take firm action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner.
“We are pleased the court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. It sends out a clear message that we do not tolerate criminal behaviour in our district.”