Man charged after car with child inside was stolen in Ossett
Detectives have charged a man following the theft of a car from a driveway in Ossett with a young child inside.
By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Joseph Paul Swift, of Teall Street, Ossett has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction.
The 41-year-old has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today.
The incident occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 20 on South Parade, Ossett.