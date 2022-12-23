News you can trust since 1852
Man charged after car with child inside was stolen in Ossett

Detectives have charged a man following the theft of a car from a driveway in Ossett with a young child inside.

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Joseph Paul Swift, of Teall Street, Ossett has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction.

The 41-year-old has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today.

The incident occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 20 on South Parade, Ossett.

