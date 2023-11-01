Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marcin Kocot, 48, of Esther Grove in Wakefield, has been charged in relation to two incidents which were reported to police on Monday, October 30.

He has also been charged with assault offences in relation to incidents in The Ridings and Almshouse Lane on the same date and appeared at Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday), where he was remanded into custody.