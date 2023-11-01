News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Man charged with assault and sexual touching incidents in Wakefield

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with alleged sexual touching in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marcin Kocot, 48, of Esther Grove in Wakefield, has been charged in relation to two incidents which were reported to police on Monday, October 30.

He has also been charged with assault offences in relation to incidents in The Ridings and Almshouse Lane on the same date and appeared at Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday), where he was remanded into custody.