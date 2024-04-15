Man charged with attempted murder over domestic-related assault in Wakefield
A man is due to appear in court today (Monday) charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related assault on a woman in Wakefield on Saturday.
Benjamin Swindells, aged 29, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court charged in relation to an incident in Barnsley Road, Wakefield, where a woman in her twenties was seriously injured.
The victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.
Detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit will be supporting an application for Swindells to be remanded in custody pending further court hearings.