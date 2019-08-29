Man charged with murder of Castleford woman Rebecca Simpson

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Castleford.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on the morning of Monday, August 26, just hours after being found seriously injured at a property on Smawthorne Grove.

Ricky Knott, 32, has this evening been charged with her murder.

Knott, of Arnside Close, Castleford, will appear at court tomorrow morning.

A photo of Rebecca was released by her family this evening, as police confirmed her identity.

