Man died from major head injuries in Wakefield basement flat, coroner says

A man who died in a Wakefield flat suffered head injuries, a coroner has said.

Aleksander Pawlak was declared dead by paramedics after being called to the basement dwelling on Pinderfields Road in the early hours of Monday, September 9.

An inquest into Mr Pawlak's death was opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

Police had been called to the flat shortly before midnight on September 8 because of a disturbance, Wakefield senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said.

Paramedics declared the 30-year-old dead around half an hour later.

A post-mortem showed he died from blunt force injuries to his head.

Mr McLoughlin said a man has since been charged with his murder, and so adjourned the case pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.