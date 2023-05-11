Man ejected from Wakefield Christmas party for vomiting returned armed with a knife and hammer

Anthony Roberts had drunk too much and then vomited in the bathroom, so was ordered out of the property on Hirstlands Drive in Ossett on Boxing Day last year.

The 27-year-old, who has learning difficulties, left after threats were made to call the police, but returned two hours later to possibly apologise, prosecutor Robert Hamilton told Leeds Crown Court.

But when he was refused re-entry, he went home and grabbed the knife and hammer. He then began running at the son of the party organiser in the street while brandishing the weapons.

Roberts armed himself with a hammer and a knife after being ejected from a party on Hirstlands Drive.

However, he stopped before reaching the male, and banged them on a wheelie bin, before threatening to end his own life.

The police were called and found Roberts in his own home and still holding a knife and threatening to harm himself. An officer withdrew a Taser and he dropped the weapon.

During his police interview, he admitted having the weapons but denied an intention of causing harm to the male. He said he was frustrated because he was concerned about his friendship with him.

He eventually admitted possessing a blade, possessing a hammer, and affray. An initial charge of making threats to kill was dropped.

Mitigating, Edward Steele said Roberts’ account was “consistent”, that he had maintained he was only planning to harm himself. He said that Roberts had suffered a traumatic life, having been adopted as a young child and suffering the death of his adoptive mother.

He said Roberts suffers from ADHD and has a mental age of someone aged between 10 and 15. Mr Steele said: “He is very remorseful for what has happened.”

He said that Roberts “felt socially rebuffed” and had perhaps overestimated the friendship he had with the victim.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said Roberts, who lives in assisted living accommodation on Hirstlands Drive, had stayed out of trouble since so said he would not send him into custody.