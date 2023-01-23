Man found hiding in tunnel under Wakefield warehouse during police cannabis raid
A man was found hiding in a tunnel underneath a warehouse by police raiding the property.
Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a warehouse on Birch Street in the Belle Vue area.
Entry was forced to the property, which is believed to have stood empty for many months, where officers discovered a large and sophisticated cannabis production site.
Two levels of the building had been converted to produce an estimated 50kg of cannabis during every production cycle.
During a search of the premises an man was apprehended in a tunnel beneath the building.
An officer also suffered a significant head injury during the pursuit.
The man was charged and remanded in custody for offences of Production of Cannabis and Dishonestly Abstracting Electricity.