Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a warehouse on Birch Street in the Belle Vue area.

Entry was forced to the property, which is believed to have stood empty for many months, where officers discovered a large and sophisticated cannabis production site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two levels of the building had been converted to produce an estimated 50kg of cannabis during every production cycle.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a warehouse on Birch Street in the Belle Vue area.

During a search of the premises an man was apprehended in a tunnel beneath the building.

An officer also suffered a significant head injury during the pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad