Man found unconscious in the street dies in hospital

At 6.43am yesterday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Wedgewood Close where a man had been found unconscious in the street.

Blood stains were seen on the pavement outside the property.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was subsequently pronounced dead on Sunday night.

A scene remains in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.